Covenant Varsity matriculates 1,930 students

By Ige Adekunle

The Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, has matriculated 1,930 students for 2021/2022 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, disclosed this while addressing the students in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

Adebayo said that being bonafide students guaranteed them the right and privileged of studentship, having subscribed to the oath of allegiance of the University.

He said that the 1,930 students comprising 1,807 undergraduate students and 123 postgraduate students.

He said that the university had produced over 20,000 graduates and they were all excelling in their various professions.

“The University has continued to receive national and global validations on the positive impact of its unique approach to tertiary education,” Adebayo said.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the University, Dr David Oyedepo, said the institution’s training was geared towards raising a new generation of leaders through a broad-based qualitative education.

“The institution’s mandate is powered by our rounding philosophy of departing from skill, knowledge to empowerment, figures to future-building, legalism to realism, points to facts, mathematics to ‘life-matics,” Oyedepo said.

The chancellor noted that until one was transformed, he cannot reform his environment, society or nation, adding that this was why the institution is focusing on equipping the students.

The Pro-Chancellor of the Institution, Bishop David Abioye, said that the University presented a set of life-changing core values which helped in training each student for a productive life.

Abioye admonished the students to embrace the values to excel in their various endeavours. (NAN)

