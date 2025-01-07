Court to deliver judgment in poultry theft case, Jan. 8

An Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, fixed Jan. 8, to deliver judgment in the trial of one Ibrahim Azeez, 32, who allegedly stole eggs

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

An Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, fixed Jan. 8, to deliver judgment in the trial of one Ibrahim Azeez, 32, who allegedly stole eggs and a Noiler bird, totaling N29,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Azeez, a farm attendant, was arraigned by the police on a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded guilty.

Consequently, the Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, ordered that Azeez should be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until Jan. 8, for review of facts and judgment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Musbau Lawal told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 3, at about 2.00 p.m., at Chimero Farm, Olubi village, Ibadan.

Lawal said that the defendant stole five hatchery eggs worth N4,000 and one Noiler bird valued N25,000, and all totaling N29,000.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)