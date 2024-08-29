Contamination: Sachet Water producers seek NAFDAC intervention in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP), Sokoto State chapter, has sought

the intervention of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over contamination allegation.

The ATWAP Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Garka, led other members to the Sokoto NAFDAC office 0n Thursday, protesting what they termed

”false alarm.”

Garka lamented that a false report of contaminated water and selling of unregistered water by some members was circulated through an online platform.

He described the report as “a calculated attempt to sabotage their businesses and reduce patronage for the benefit of similar entrepreneurs outside Sokoto State.

“The report failed to substantiate the claim through contacting each of the production companies or check their compliances to standard practices according

to law.

“The report also failed to get the full facts on the status of each company from NAFDAC.

“The composer of the report ought to have identified anomalies in affected facilities to NAFDAC or other statutory bodies for immediate attention.”

The chairman thanked NAFDAC Sokoto office for confirming the registration and renewal status of each of the companies mentioned by the online report maker.

“Also, the satisfactory analysis from accredited NAFDAC laboratory confirmed that the online report is false, malicious and misleading.

“Our members may have one or two issues with their operational guidelines, but NAFDAC is always there to regulate and guide us.

“Only clinical results by specialists, not everybody, could link a disease or certain disorder to the consumption of a particular product.”

Responding, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Sokoto State, Mr Garba Adamu, appreciated the union members for the visit, and reiterated

NAFDAC’s commitment as a proactive agency to continue to safeguard the health of the nation.

Adamu said “NAFDAC undertakes professional services with quality management system and real-time response to consumer complaints.

“It is good for the maker of the report as a citizen to come forward and tell us the specific factories with their problems, so that we can immediately take action.

“NAFDAC ensures routine inspection and surveillance, as well as sanction earring outlets with deficiencies and ensure compliance.”

He appealed to the public to always report violations by production companies “but with verified evidence to prove their report”

for prompt action to safeguard the health of the populace. (NAN)