Tinubu criticism: Okupe replies Afenifere,says economic turnaround now observable

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A former Presidential Spokesperson, Dr Doyin Okupe, says the present economic indicators show that the nation’s economy is beginning to make a recovery and an obvious turnaround is now clearly observable.

Okupe, a former Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the criticism of President Bola Tinubu by Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio- cultural group,over the socio-economic challenges in the country.

NAN reports that Afenifere had on Wednesday expressed concern over what it described as the near collapse of the economy.

The Yoruba group expressed the concern in a communique issued at the the end of its quarterly meeting held in Ogun .

In the communique,signed by its Deputy Leader, Chief Oladipo Olaitan ,and Deputy Secretary -General, Mr Alade Rotimi-John ,the group said that the state of the economy had left the people perplexed with hardship.

Reacting, Okupe said that Afenifere spoke well about the current socio-economic challenges ,but its response was belated.

“It is commendable that Afenifere, a pan- Yoruba socio- cultural organisation and now political group,has always lived to its nationalistic stance.

“This it does by criticising the government of the day in spite of the fact that a Yoruba man , Asiwaju Tinubu, is the current President of the country.

“This is one of the outstanding and commendable attributes of the Yoruba people as a race and Afenifere has been consistent in this patriotic display of true nationalism.

“However, while it is true that the country and its citizens are undergoing very harsh socio-economic conditions, principally because of strong and brave economic policies put in place to correct the economic quagmire brought on the country by the previous administration.economic indicators show that the economy is begining to make a recovery and an obvious turn around is now clearly observable,” Okupe said.

According to him, all hands must now be on deck to support the administration to succeed in its efforts to revamp the economy .(NAN)