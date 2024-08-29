group hails Tinubu on Ajayi’s appointment as DSS DG

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A civil society group has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr.Oluwtosin Ajayi as new director general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The commendation is contained in a statement by the Chairman and Secretary of Community Advocacy for Peace and Strategic Leadership Initiative (CAPSL-Initiative), Emeka Akwuobi and Pius Pamela, on Thursday in Abuja.

The group said the appointment of Ajayi was well-deserved and also wished the immediate-past Director-General, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, God’s protection and favour.

They said that Bichi was fondly referred to as “welfarist” by staff, adding that he discharged the burden of his office creditably well.

CAPSL-Initiative urged the new spy master, to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors.

They expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver in the areas of intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation, capacity building and general welfare of personnel.

The group also urged Ajayi to remain professional and be fair to all staff as a fathee that he is.

“We commend Mr President for choosing Ajayi, who is a thoroughbred intelligence officer, to drive the organisation at this critical moment where the nation is contending with terrorism, insurgency, na dirty, separatist agitations, and other security challenges.

“We are aware that Ajayi was recruited into the Service in 1990 as a cadet officer, and has received several trainings in diverse areas of management, security leadership, critical thinking, human resources among others from within and outside the country.

“That he has also held many command positions including State Director of Security (SDS) at Rivers, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Enugu and Kogi States, is not in doubt,” they said.

CAPSL-Initiative said that Ajayi was diligent, resilient, urbane, pro-active and analytic, adding that he had brought this wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

According to the group, they acknowledge the fact that Bichi’s capacity and professional disposition earned him a tenure renewal by the federal government on Sept. 13, 2022.

“It is on record that the outgoing DG championed what can be described as ‘infrastructure revolution during his time, including enhancement of staff welfare, regular trainings among others.

“While wishing Bichi God’s protection all the days of his life, we call on Nigerians of all walks of life, including groups and organizations, to assist the DSS by volunteering information for necessary action,” they added.

President Tinubu had on Monday, approved the appointment of Ajayi as the new director general of the DSS. (NAN)