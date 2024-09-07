COAS urges officers, soldiers to utilise army facilities

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen.Taoreed Lagbaja, has urged officers and soldiers to utilise facilities in their domain, to effectively discharge their duties without hitches.

By Obinna Unaeze

Lagbaja, represented by Retired Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, stated while inaugurating the remodelled Soldiers’ Club and Warrant Officers and Sergeant Mess on Friday in Minna Military Cantonment.

“These two facilities have undergone remodeling which now boast of the state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance regimentation; a crucial component of on-the-job training across various units and formations of the Nigerian Army.

He emphasised the importance of the facilities, urging officers and soldiers to take ownership and make judicious use of the conducive atmosphere provided for relaxation and camaraderie.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC, Nigeria army), expressed optimism that the upgraded amenities would boost regimentation among the personnel.

He said the facilities would also foster stronger sense of discipline and unity in the Nigeria Army.

Aligbe commended Lagbaja for approving the necessary funds for the remodeling of the facilities.

Also, Master Warrant Officer Sanda Kasimu, President Mess Committee (PMC), Warrant Officers and Sergeants Mess, expressed gratitude to the Commander of TRADOC, Nigeria Army for purposeful leadership.

Kasimu also acknowledged the positive impact the facilities would have on the morale and welfare of the soldiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was attended by senior officers from Army Headquarters and Departmental Chiefs from Headquarters TRADOC, Nigeria army, who lauded the initiative.

They reiterated their commitment in supporting the welfare and professional development of the Nigerian Army personnel. (NAN)