Christian, Muslim groups, others felicitate with Dan Etete at 80

Christian and Muslim communities leaders including youths groups have felicitated with the former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, Chief Dan Etete as he marks his 80th birthday on Friday (tomorrow).



Dan Etete (aka Chief Dauzia Loya Etete) was the former Petroleum Minister between 1995 and 1998 under the regime of the former Military Head of State, the late Gen. Sani Abacha.



In a joint statement signed on Thursday by the leader of the Christian community in Abuja, Rev Pastor Israel Thomas and the Muslim leader, Alhaji Ahmed Isah, the two groups said that Etete’s philanthropic gesture is worthy of note, saying that it is refreshing that he has been empowering Nigerians irrespective of political and religious affiliations.

According to the religious leaders, Etete has been touching lives of many people without making noise, adding that it is necessary to celebrate him as he attains the golden age of 80 years.



The statement reads in part, “ Chief Etete is a man of many parts. It is clear that certain Nigerians are not aware of his philanthropic activities because he believe in helping people without publicising the kind gesture.

“Once certain groups of people and individuals approach him for assistance, he quietly assist them without fanfare. He has also empowered many people with different items and cash.



“It is important to state that during the festive periods of both the Christians and Muslims, Chief Etete will assist the faithful with rice, different items and cash. He does not discriminate or asks where the individuals come from.

“We believe that there is the need to celebrate the humanitarian and kind gesture of Chief Dan Etete as he has impacted the lives of thousands of Nigerians for positive change.



Meanwhile, a coalition of youth groups has also congratulated Dan Etete as he turns 80 on Friday (tomorrow).



In a statement signed by the Coordinator of the youth groups, Comrade Felix John, the groups said Dan Etete has demonstrated his support for the advancement of the young ones.



According to him, the former Petroleum Minister has made tremendous contributions for youth empowerment while making case for them acquire necessary skills for better tomorrow.



John also disclosed that Etete has offered scholarships to deserving Nigerian youths, saying that he has made it a yearly policy to train indigent students in different higher institutions of learning.