CHRICED congratulates Misereor on launch of second volume of Human Rights Reader

By Chimezie Godfrey

Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) congratulates and heartily felicitates with Misereor Dialogue and Partnership Service (MISEREOR-DPS) in Nigeria on the recent publication and launch of the second volume of the Human Rights Reader entitled Improving Human Rights Promotion in Nigeria.

The second edition of the human rights reader is a practical guide aimed at assisting human rights defenders, advocates, and activists in understanding the country’s most serious human rights issues and how those issues of human rights violations may be effectively and sustainably handled.

CHRICED Executive Director, Comrade Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi in a statement described the reader as a timely resource and reference material that would bring enormous value to the work of human rights activists across the country.

“I am confident that this excellent material will not only remind human rights defenders of the enormous task that lies ahead of them but will also equip stakeholders in the human rights advocacy community with the right approaches to address the challenges affecting people at the grassroots,” he added.

Comrade Zikirullahi noted further that “Misereor has been a worthy and dependable partner of Nigeria. This human rights reader is yet another testimony of their unwavering commitment to working with Nigerian partners to ensure the promotion and protection of the fundamental rights of all Nigerians.

“When we take a look at Nigeria at the moment, the plight of citizens is worsening. The human rights issues range from the growing poverty, effect of chronic insecurity, the economic woes across the land, and the challenge of access to justice for historically marginalised and vulnerable groups.”

He added,”As a proud partner of Misereor, CHRICED is excited that this reader has been published and launched. It will help us in contextualising the human rights issues we are working on and how to be effective in addressing them.

“As an organization, we will use this human rights reader for our diverse advocacy efforts and we encourage other groups to do the same. Bravo! Good job, MISEREOR! This wonderful gift came at just the right time.”

