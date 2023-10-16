2023 CMPPE: Commander TRADOC Nigerian Army warns candidates against sharp practices

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Examination President and Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Kevin Aligbe has reiterated zero tolerance to Examination malpractices in the on-going Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination, CMPPE, holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

General Aligbe stated this on Sunday 15 October 2023 in his address to the candidates at the Abeokuta Cultural Centre, Ogun State.

He warned the candidates to shun sharp examination practices pointing out that the consequencies of such offences is heavy sanction.

The Commander TRADOC NA reminded the candidates that the examination is a major qualifying prerequsite for their enrolment into the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, AFCSC Jaji, Nigeria and allied institutions in other climes.

He disclosed that the examination is also aimed at testing their proficiency while developing their leadership capacities for higher responsibilities in the Nigerian Army.

The examination President added that the exam is intandem with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja which is “To Tranform Nigerian Army into well trained, Equipped and Highly motivated Force towards achieving its Constitutiinal Responsibilities In a Joint Environment”.

General Aligbe assured the candidates of fairness and openness in the conduct of the examination by the Panelists and the Directing Staff.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General MT Usman urged the candidates to put in thier best and maintain decorum and discipline adding that the examination is a catalyst in shaping their career progression.

The event was attended by observers from Army Headquarters , Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Principal Staff officers from Headquarters TRADOC, Nigerian Army Examination Panelists and the Directing Staff.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

