Newsdiaryonline Publisher’s daughter weds in Abuja as groom advises youths

The Zango area of the Bwari Area Council Abuja went agog on Saturday as the daughter of Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Newsdiaryonline was given out in marriage.

The wedding fatiha which was conducted at the Zango 2 Juma’at Mosque, Zango Bwari, Abuja was a holy matrimony of the groom Dr. Abdullahi Dantani Aliyu and the Bride Hauwa’u D. Umaru Mohammed.

The auspicious occasion was well attended by dignitaries from all works of life. They included the ex-Spokesperson, Nigerian Army ,Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, Director, Media and Publicity, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Mallam Ibrahim Sheme, Malam Kabir Sani, mni and Malam Baba Gusau mni.

Other dignitaries include Hakimi Mohammed Bawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed Mami, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu, Malam Ibrahim Saba, Malam Ndagi Nuhu, Malam Ndagi Khalil,Malam Ahmed Mohammed, Malam Mohammed Abubakar, Malam Kabir Dan Musa, Garkuwan Dan Musa, Malam Yerima, among others

Speaking to our Correspondent, ex-Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman (Rtd) expressed joy over the successful marriage ceremony. According to him, couple should learn to keep their affairs without allowing external interference, adding that peace is prerequisite to a peaceful home.

Brig Gen Sani Usman (rtd) said, “Mr Danlami Nmodu is my friend, my course mate and my brother, so we are happy.Marriage is good thing. I advice them(bride and groom) to live in peace and harmony, they should not allow a third party in their marital relationship.

“We bless them and pray that the Almighty Allah will bless their union,” he prayed for Dr Aliyu and Hauwa’u.

While speaking on behalf of the bride’s family, father of the day, Alhaji Umaru N. Mohammed said: “Today being the 27th day of April we gave out our daughter in marriage. Our appreciations go to those who have come to witness the Nikah and thank the Almighty Allah for granting us the opportunity for to give out our daughter successfully. May Allah bless the union and protect them.Ameen”

The groom, Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi, who expressed gratitude for the change of status, advised young Nigerians not to shy away from getting married because of marital responsibilities.

According to him, marriage comes with the blessings, benefits and equally challenges.

“Today means a lot, because this is a new chapter in my life, transitioning from a single life to a married life, which comes with a lot of challenges and responsibilities which by Allah’s grace and with the help and assistance of my family, I will be able to overcome ..these challenges.

“This comes with happiness and the challenges, of course. By the grace of Allah, I will be able to perform my duties,” he said.

Abdullahi pointed out that marriage is necessary as it encourages procreation and the continuity of human race.

“May be I will come at it from the perspective of a scientist because my first degree was on biochemistry, my terminal degree was biotechnology, and I have a Ph.D on biotechnology, so, from my scientific point of view humans have to procreate.

“You have to put yourself through challenges. There is this theory of “natural selection” survival of the fittest, I don’t want it to look too primitive but considering the religious perspective I think for both Christians and Muslims, those are the two predominant religions in Africa and in Nigeria, I think even Christianity and Islam enjoin marriage, and our parents married that is why they had us and their lives did not crumble…So, shying away is not going to solve anything.

“May be looking at the economic challenges we have right now, we can think, we can have solution mindset, not just complaining about the problems. In my own case, may be I was lucky in getting a scholarship, studying abroad, I was still going to make ends meet since I work here too. You have to look at what works for you, is it business? What are your talents? You have to find a way as a young person, you have to look for a way to sustain yourself, get something doing even if it is minute.

“Even if is a meagre earning, if it is consistent, it’s something, and from there you can start and then you look for someone compatible, someone who thinks like you, and you go from there,” he said.

Abdullahi also urged youths not to neglect the wisdom of the elderly people, but rather that they should tap from it in building a successful home.

“And then you also tap from the experience of the elderly people, you don’t want to think because this is the AI (Artificial intelligence) era, you don’t want to think that you are smarter than elderly people, you need to tap from their experience. So, by and large that is what assisted me to be honest,” he advised.