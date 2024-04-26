Ododo unveils new set of security vehicles, presents keys

Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has unveiled a new set of security vehicles. Speaking at the ceremony in Lokoja, Governor Ododo restated the commitment of his administration to the safety and security of lives and property in all parts of the state.

The Governor noted that the New Operational Vehicles are meant to enhance the operational efficiency of the Kogi State Vigilantee Services in all the communities in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Ododo reassured the people of the state that his commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the length and breadth of Kogi state is unwavering.

He urged the people not to lose their guard at any point in time, pointing out that the state government remains resolute to overcome the challenges of insecurity with the ongoing reinvigoration of the security architecture in the state.

The Governor commended the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the unwavering commitment to reverse the spate of security challenges in the country, promising that the Kogi State government will continue to support efforts by the federal government to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Governor Ododo presented keys to 105 Security Vehicles and Motorcycles to chairmen of the 21 local government areas in the state.