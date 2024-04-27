Weekly report: Investors on Nigerian bourse lose N784bn

Over the course of the week, investors on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) equities market lost a total of N784 billion, week-on-week.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened the week at N56.296 trillion, shed N784 billion or 1.39 per cent to close the week at N55.512 trillion.

The All-Share Index also declined by 1.39 per cent or 1,387 points to close the week at 98,152.91, in contrast to 99,539.75 recorded in the previous week.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value and NGX Industrial Goods which appreciated by 0.02, 1.13, 0.09, and 0.38 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Profit-taking in MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, among other declined stocks outweighed buy interest in Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO), United Bank of Africa (UBA), Fidelity Bank, among other advanced stocks to drive the market to a negative terrain.

However, 27 equities appreciated in price during the week higher than 13 equities in the previous week.

43 equities depreciated in price lower than 62 in the previous week, while 84 equities remained unchanged, higher than 79 recorded in the previous week.

On the top gainers table, Sunu Assurances led by 25k to close at N1.25, CAP Plc followed by N4.85 to close at N28.85, Livestock Feeds Plc rose by 21k to close at N1.66 per share.

Japaul Gold and Venture Plc gained 24k to close at N1.91 and Unilever Nigeria advanced by N1.50 to close at N15.10 per share.

On the other side, Oando Plc led the losers table by N2.25 to close at N9.25, Sovereign Trust Insurance trailed by 8k to close at 36k and Thomas Wyatt Plc declined by 36k to close at N1.78 per share.

FBN Holdings shed N3.95 to close at N20.35 and Wema Bank dropped 90k to close at N6.25 per share.

Meanwhile, investors traded 1.839 billion shares worth N34.258 billion in 37,528 deals during the week.

This is in contrast to 1.597 billion shares valued at N32.313 that exchanged hands last week in 44,915 deals.

The financial services industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.129 billion shares valued at N22.290 billion traded in 22,008 deals.

This contributed 61.38 per cent and

65.06 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The conglomerates industry followed with 194.179 million shares worth N2.822 billion in 1,923 deals.

The third place was the construction/real estate industry, with a turnover of 130.702 million shares worth N649.957 million in 556 deals.

Also, trading in the top three equities, namely UBA, Access Holdings Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc, measured by volume accounted for 582.024 million shares worth N10.571 billion in 8,849 deals.

This contributed 31.65 per cent and 30.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively. (NAN