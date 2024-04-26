Why Julius Berger is preferred contractor – LASG

Lagos State Commisioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has explained why leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is preffered contractor for relevant jobs in the state.

Speaking during the kick off of the rehabilitation of the 10-storey Lagos General Hospital recently, the commissioner said the company has for long being tried and tested and found worthy to handle the rehabilitation work saying, this project is important to Lagos state government especially considering the unfortunate fatal incident that occured at the facility of late. But having given due consideration to a lot of companies, Julius Berger is the preffered contractor deemed fit to diver the works due to their records in allied projects in the construction industry in Nigeria.



Prof Akin Abayomi went on to ask Julius Berger to come up with a suitable work plan for the project bearing in mind that the safety of the resident doctors are of utmost priority as the hospital is a busy place with lots of patients and doctors going in and out of the facility.



The Commissioner further advised the Resident Doctors to comply with the safety rules given in order to ensure a smooth operation in the facility as work commences. He cautioned that a construction site is a dangerous place so the Resident Doctors should all please adhere to all rules and cooperate with the workers on site.



Responding for JBN, Engr Adegbenga Osunlana said lot of measures will be put in place to safeguard the safety of the residents at the facility and that a crack the Julius Berger HSE team has been deployed to the site. And for work to commence immediately, the residents Doctors have on the 7th – 10th floors of the building were asked to vacate in order for work to commence immediately at the location.



Engr Osunlana assured the commissioner that a lot of measures have been put in place for the safety of all at the facilty. These he added include: means of transporting within the facility, equipment and storage areas, protection against dust hazard and noise pollution from heavy machines, unauthorised entry and electrical hazard.

He further said that the well being of the residents of the facilities is also very important to Julius Berger and that is the reason they are called the giant engineering construction company of Africa.



One of the Project Coordinators, Mr Bolaji Johnson reiterated that Julius Berger would love to appeal to the resident doctors that the contractor has mapped out some areas that will be cordoned off as work progresses and that it should be known however, that such places will not be cordoned off forever; He stressed that as a result, it is likely to cause discomfort and inconvenience, but that it is paramount for the resident doctors to be safety conscious and strictly abide by the rules and signages in place.



In his reaction, the Doctors‘ Representative, Dr Akinsanmi said the resident doctors have complied with the notification, save for a few doctors that are yet to vacate due to one reason or other. He pledged to the contractors that everything will be done to enable Julius Berger start their work in earnest.



During a tour of the facility, the Lagos State Commisioner of Health also stated that a forensic analysis of the collapsed elevator was done and submitted to the Ministry of Justice and investigation is still ungoing, so he urged the people that will be working on site not to go anywere close to that area.



The team comprised the Project Coordinators, Engr Adegbenga Osunlana and Bolaji Johnson alonsgide other members including Assistant Project Manager LFW, Engr. Mrs. Amina Dottie.



The team had a brief meeting with the Lagos State Comissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Director of Projects, State ministry of Health, Dr. Oduwole and the Medical Director of the General Hospital, Dr. Mrs. Abiola Aduke Mafe. Others present were Managing Director, Kresta Laurel Ltd (The Lift Contractors) Engr Dideolu Falobi and the Resident Doctors Representatives, Dr Akinsanmi and Dr Okwu Victor, among others.

By Chimezie Godfrey



