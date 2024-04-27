Humanitarian Affairs Ministry receives over 50 tonnes of dates donated by Saudi Arabia for IDPs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed over 50 Tonnes of Dates donated by the Saudi Arabia Embassy to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) across the country.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Rhoda Ishaku ,”The dates were handed over by the Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Abel Enitan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.”

Ambassador Lamuwa stated at the event that the relations between Nigeria and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia goes beyond donations. “We have had engagements both at political and business levels over the years,” he said.

He thanked the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia for the gesture.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Abel Enitan on behalf of the management and staff of the Ministry appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for being the bridge for the dates to be delivered to the Ministry for onward distribution to the needy in the camps and outside the camps.

He assured that the Ministry would do the needful. “We will make sure that the distribution is properly done and the beneficiaries receive the items. We will not disappoint”, Enitan said.

Present at the event were the Director Humanitarian Affairs, Ezulu Valentine, Management staff of Humanitarian Ministry as well as Ambassadors and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.