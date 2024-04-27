We’ll banish, defeat terrorism in Nigeria, rather than bow to it – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would to banish and defeat terrorism in Nigeria rather than bow to it.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen Edward Buba made available to newsmen on Friday.

Buba revealed that in the past one week the military neutralised 216 and arrested 332 persons. According to him, troops also arrested 24 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 161 kidnapped hostages.

He particularly mentioned that in the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Four Hundred and Forty Eight Million Five Hundred Fifty Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Ninty Naira.

He stated,”The military is going to continue to be very kinetic and strong against the terrorist in ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations across the country. Indeed, we will banish and defeat terrorism from the nation rather than bow to it.

“Accordingly, during the week under review. Troops neutralised 216 and arrested 332 persons. Troops also arrested 24 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 161 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Four Hundred and Forty Eight Million Five Hundred Fifty Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Ninty Naira (N448,557,590.00) only.”

Buba further disclosed that troops recovered 234 assorted weapons and 5,994 assorted ammunition.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 234 assorted weapons and 5,994 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 131 AK47 rifles, 3 PKT guns, one M16 rifle, 43 locally fabricated gun, 21 dane guns, one 105mm gun, 2 automatic pump action guns, 18 locally fabricated pistols, 8 single barrel guns, 2 automatic pump action guns, one LG4 bomb, one MG skeleton, 3 explosive IED case, one MOWAG APC, one 81mm mortar tripod stand.

“Others are: 3,120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2,195 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 211 rounds of 9mm ammo, 99 rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammo, 467 live cartridges, one rifle butt, 15 magazines, 2 baofeng radios, 10 vehicles, 38 motorcycles, 43 mobile phones and the sum of N871,500.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 97 dugout pits, 6 boats, 20 storage tanks, 2 receivers, 16 drums and 7 vehicles. Other items recovered incl 174 cooking ovens, one pumping machine and 8 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 533,127 litres of stolen crude oil and 24,520 litres of illegally refined AGO,” he stated.

He assured that troops are maintaining the momentum in neutralizing the terrorist leaders and commanders. “Indeed, we remain focused in fighting for the basic safety and security of citizens of this country,” he reiterated.

By Chimezie Godfrey