Ruling APC sweeps all council polls in Gombe State

Ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) won all the 11 local government chairmanship and 114 councillorship elections held in Gombe State on Saturday.

Chairman of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, Malam Saidu Awak who announced the results in Gombe, said out of 19 registered political parties in the state, only five fielded candidates in the elections.

Awak noted that only the APC fielded candidates for the 114 councillorship seats.

Reacting to the election results, chairman of Accord Party in Gombe State, Alhaji Mohammed Garba said his party contested the election to prove its presence in the state.

He wished the election winners successful tenures. (NAN)