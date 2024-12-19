CEPTI: ICPC Tracks 1,500 Projects Worth ₦610bn Under Phase 7, Recovers ₦346m Cash

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced significant milestones in the ongoing fight against corruption and mismanagement of public resources under Phase 7 of its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI). Between December 2023 and December 2024, the Commission tracked 1,500 projects across 22 states, valued at ₦610 billion.

During a World Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday, ICPC Spokesperson Demola Bakare disclosed that the initiative led to the recovery of ₦346 million in cash, ₦400 million worth of assets, and savings of ₦30 billion to the government.

He said,”CEPTI, launched in 2015, is a flagship public accountability initiative aimed at promoting social accountability and ensuring value-for-money on government-funded projects. Phase 7 marked a notable expansion of the initiative, focusing on Education, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure, and other critical sectors.

“Key achievements. Projects Tracked: 1,500 projects across 22 states.

“Value of Projects: ₦610 billion.

“Cash Recoveries: ₦346 million.

“Assets Recovered: ₦400 million.

“Savings to Government: ₦30 billion.

“These recoveries and savings underscore the Commission’s dedication to safeguarding public funds and ensuring their utilization for the intended purposes,” Bakare stated.

He noted that the field tracking exercise revealed persistent issues, including:“Shoddy or incomplete project execution.

“Abandonment of projects due to poor coordination between outgoing and incoming legislators.

“Misuse of government-funded assets for private purposes.

“Over-invoicing of contracts and underperformance by contractors.”

Bakare emphasized that several criminal cases arising from these tracking efforts are currently at various stages in courts, highlighting ICPC’s resolve to pursue justice.

The press conference also highlighted the 2024 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS), another critical ICPC initiative that assessed 330 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for compliance with anti-corruption measures. While no MDA achieved full compliance, the exercise has driven increased awareness and competition to meet ethical standards.

Bakare reaffirmed ICPC’s commitment to fostering transparency and accountability in public resource management. “The Commission will continue to deploy tools like CEPTI and EICS to enhance governance and combat corruption, while ensuring non-compliant entities face necessary enforcement actions,” he said.

With these efforts, ICPC is setting a benchmark for public accountability, ensuring that government projects deliver tangible benefits to citizens across Nigeria.