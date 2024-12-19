Castle of Law Appoints Prof. Akinola as New Head of Chamber, Senior Partner

By Chimezie Godfrey

Castle of Law, a leading legal firm with a reputation for excellence and justice, has announced the appointment of Prof. Omoniyi Bukola Akinola, PhD, as its new Head of Chamber and Senior Partner.

The development follows the recent appointment of the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, as the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Nigeria.

Castle of Law, headquartered at 20 Jimmy Carter Street, Asokoro, Abuja, with branch offices in the UK, Ghana, and Gambia, has a long-standing tradition of leadership and legal expertise. Prof. Akinola’s appointment signals a new era for the firm, promising innovation and continuity in delivering top-notch legal services.

Prof. Akinola brings over 20 years of experience in litigation and Corporate Law Practice. His illustrious career includes roles at renowned law firms such as F U Ekavhiare & Associates in Okigwe, Late Dr. I. N. Ijioma SAN in Umuahia, and Oyewale Freeman & Co in Lagos. He has also served as Head of Litigation at Okwudiri Obigwe & Partners and as an Associate at Anene Ojinta.

Academically, Prof. Akinola has distinguished himself in various capacities, including as Deputy Director of Academics at the Nigerian Law School and as Dean of the Faculty of Law at Redeemer’s University in Nigeria and Kampala International University in Uganda. He is also a faculty member at Baze University, Abuja, and a prolific contributor to legal scholarship through numerous publications.

To support his leadership, Ms. Ifunanya Jemilla Okeke, Esq., will serve as Deputy Head of Chambers for Civil Litigation, while Hamzat Nuhu Dantani, Esq., will hold the position of Deputy Head of Chambers for Criminal Litigation. Together, they aim to uphold Castle of Law’s legacy in Constitutional Law, Electoral Matters, Corporate Law Practice, Property Litigation, Aviation, and Arbitration.

This significant appointment is expected to usher in a period of growth and enhanced service delivery for Castle of Law. The firm remains committed to its mission of delivering justice and excellence under the visionary leadership of Prof. Akinola.