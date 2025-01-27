Buni receives CoAS, pledges support to end insurgency

Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has pledged continued support to the army and other security agencies in the state to end insurgency.

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has pledged continued support to the army and other security agencies in the state to end insurgency.

Buni made the pledge when the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu on Sunday.

He commended the military for its efforts toward the peace and security enjoyed across the state.

“ The 17 local government areas are accessible with the people moving around pursuing legitimate businesses.

“The security attained across the state affords the government the opportunity to execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of our people unhindered,” the governor said.

Buni, however, called for increased patrol along the borders to check possible infiltration of insurgents targeting soft and isolated targets.

Earlier, Oluyede assured the governor of the army’s commitment to ending insurgency and banditry in the country.

“It is my personal ambition to see the end of this menace as fast as possible, and I call for support from our political leaders and Nigerians to achieve this goal,” he said.

He promised to use his first hand knowledge of the state’s terrain to dislodge the insurgents.

Oluyede commended the state government for its tremendous support to the army to execute its mandate. (NAN)