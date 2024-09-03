Biden meets with Zelenskyy on margins of UNGA next week

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, UK media have reported

The summit is expected to be Zelenskyy’s last chance to convince Biden to reconsider his opposition to Ukraine using U.S.-supplied weapons to strike deep into Russia.

The Economist weekly wrote on Monday.

Last week, Pentagon spokesman, Patrick Ryder, told reporters that the U.S. had no immediate plans to lift restrictions on strikes against targets inside Russia with U.S. weapons.

In late August, Zelenskyy said that he would present a new war strategy to Biden in September and share it with presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

According to him, it was important to keep them informed.

The UNGA will open on Sept.10.B

iden is scheduled to address the UNGA on Sept. 24, followed by Zelenskyy on Sept. 25. (Sputnik/NAN)