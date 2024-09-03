IPADA carnival ‘ll reposition Nigeria’s cultural tourism – Minister

By Taiye Olayemi

The Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, says the maiden IPADA Carnival scheduled to hold in Lagos will position Nigeria as a prime destination for cultural tourism.

The minister has also urged tourism and culture stakeholders across the country to give their full support in hosting the maiden IPADA carnival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IPADA carnival is scheduled to hold from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, in Lagos.

Ade-John made the call on Monday at a stakeholders meeting held at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, to unveil plans ahead of the carnival.

The stakeholders meeting had in attendance, representatives from states including the Federal Capital Territory, the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators and more.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Sunday Bisong, Assistant Director, Domestic Tourism Promotion in the ministry, said the Ipada initiative is an opportunity to showcase the best of Nigerian culture to the world.

“The carnival will also help to boost local economies through increased tourism.”

Ade-John said the carnival would foster national unity by celebrating Africa’s shared heritage.

“Your expertise and leadership in your respective domains are crucial.

“As bridges connecting federal initiatives to local implementation, your insights and support will drive the festival’s reach and impact.

“I urge you to consider how we can effectively mobilise our local communities, engage with private sector partners, leverage media and technology to amplify our message and ensure seamless logistics and world-class hospitality during the carnival.”

Also speaking, Mr Wanle Akinboboye, founder of the initiative, said the move was meant to woo Africans in the diaspora back to their roots while they explored tourism potentials within the continent, contributing to Africa’s economic growth.

He said President Bola Tinubu had given his consent to be the chief host, grand patron and chief global ambassador for the carnival.

He explained that a meeting had been scheduled in Abuja with the diplomatic ambassadors from the 54 African countries, to finetune the plans.

“The Ipada Initiative is designed to encourage a mass movement of Africans in the diaspora back to Africa, using Lagos as a gateway.

“The initiative is also planned to put the tourism potential in Africa together as a unit for easy marketing.

“With Ipada Carnival, I want to be able to facilitate at least 100 million visitors to travel to Africa within a year,” he said.

Akinboboye noted that it was high time Africans took opportunity of their huge population and natural resources amongst which were tourism natural potential.

He urged tourism practitioners to also look away from security challenges as an hindrance to grooming the tourism industry.

“Security is the least problem for tourism in Nigeria. Israel is currently experiencing war, where they record landing of aircrafts every two minutes, the same country still record increasing tourists figures,” he said.

Giving support to the initiative, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director-General, Ekiti State Tourism Bureau, said the state government had been able to trace no fewer than 350,000 families who were from the state but currently resident in Brazil.

“We are ready to play on the platform of IPADA to lure these people back to Ekiti, their root. We are planning to establish a colony where these people will be.

“Ekiti is ready for tourism and Gov. Biodun Oyebanji is planting tourism on a strong footing,” he said.

Also, Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, National President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), said: “I am dazed and amazed with this initiative, this is the best way to tell our story as a nation. NATOP will like to be part of this.”

Mr Abiodun Bankole-Ojo, Osun Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, expressed the state’s readiness to collaborate with local and international brands in boosting the state’s tourism potential.

NAN reports that delegates from Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Kano, Ondo, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory attended the stakeholders meeting. (NAN)