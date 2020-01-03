AVM Mukhtar takes over as AOC Air Training Command Kaduna

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Musa Mukhtar, on Friday, over as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, in Kaduna.

He took over from the outgoing, AOC, AVM Muhammad Suleiman, who has been posted to Defence Headquarters, as Chief of Policy and Planning.

The new AOC was the Chief of Aircraft Engineering at Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Abuja, before his deployment as AOC Air Training Command, Kaduna.

The Outgoing AOC, Suleiman, who served the command for one year and two months, urged the personnel to give Mukhtar the maximum support they gave to him during his stewardship as AOC.

He thank the Chief of Air Staff, for finding him worthy to serve the command.

“To pilot the affairs of the command is quite fulfilling. The best thing is to add value to the command as the core command in training pilots and maintenance of Aircraft,” the outgoing AOC said.

Suleiman assured the new AOC of the personnel commitment to achieve more.

In his remarks the new AOC appealed to personnel to give him maximum cooperation.

Mukhtar said, “I am here to serve and learn, all I need is your support and loyalty, my policy is open-door.”

The new AOC, AVM Musa Mukhtar, was born on Aug. 15, 1967 in Kano State.

Mukhtar has to his credit, Distinguished Service Star, General Service Medal, Fellow Defence College, Master of Science started his Primary Education at the Kaduna Capital School, attended Government Secondary School, Rano in Kano State, where he passed out with a distinction.

He was briefly at the School of Basic Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 36 Regular Course in Sept. 1984.

Mukhtar graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a Pilot Officer in Sept. 1989.

In his quest for knowledge, the senior officer obtained a Bachelor of Science and Master Degree in Public Administration from the University of Abuja.

He also holds a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the prestigious University of Ibadan.

He attended Basic Officers Engineering Course at Technical Training Group, Kaduna, Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, National Defence College, Abuja, Helicopter Gunship Conversion Course at the Russian Army Aviation Deployment Centre, Russia, among others.

Mukhtar is happily married and his hobbies include, travelling, meeting people, watching football and other outdoor activities.

He is the 4th AOC of Air Training Command.(NAN)