Attack: Police confirm death of 2 personnel in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed the death of two of its personnel following an attack by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria.



By Monday Ijeh

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the group, also known as Shi’ites, were holding the Arba’een walk.

The ceremonial walk marks the end of a 40-day mourning period of the death of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Imam Hussain.

Adeh said the attack, which occurred in Wuse area of Abuja, left three other personnel of the command unconscious and currently in the hospital for medical attention.

She said three patrol vehicles belonging to the command were also set ablaze by members of the movement.

“Members of the proscribed movement attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, knives and improvised explosive devices made locally in bottles with kerosene,” she said.

According to her, while several arrests have been made, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr Benneth Igweh, condemned the unprovoked attack on police officers.

She said Igweh pledged to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice. (NAN)