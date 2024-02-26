Protest: Police deploy personnel to secure lives in Adamawa

Adamawa Police Command has deployed personnel at strategic positions to ensure safety of lives and property ahead of a planned nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, and made available to newsmen in Yola on Monday.

He cautioned citizens against engaging in violent activities that would jeopardize the relative peace and stability of the State before, during and after the scheduled protest.

“The Command has deployed a high visibility police patrol across major areas, including government installations, private/public warehouses, hospitals, schools, markets, residential areas, among others,” he said.

“The Command is committed towards safeguarding lives and properties during the nationwide protests expected to commence between 27th and 28th February, 2024,” he stated .

He explained that the Command has also taken into consideration that every citizen has constitutional rights to peaceful protest.

“We strongly and in clear terms advise that all processions should be conducted within the context of the law, as the Police will act in accordance with the rules of engagement to protect the rights and ensure that citizens rights were not violated,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has resolved to adequately ensure a hitch-free conduct of the procession across the state.

He added that, in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state, they will not hesitate to halt any individual or groups that may willfully hide behind these peaceful protests to cause a breakdown of law and order.

He advised the good people of the state to continue to pursue their lawful businesses without any fear of threat or intimidation and report any suspicious character to the Police.

“The CP urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against all forms of violence and be law-abiding,” he stated. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado