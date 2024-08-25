AANI celebrates Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto at 68

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III at the occasion of his 68th birthday celebration.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by the AANI National Publicity Secretary

on Sunday, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni made available to newsmen.

Usman noted that the Sultan has consistently championed peace, harmony, and understanding across the country and beyond.

He described the Sultan as an elder statesman whose wisdom and dedication is a bridge-builder between cultures and religions.

He stated,”It is with profound reverence and heartfelt admiration that the National President of our esteemed association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, together with the entire AANI family, celebrates and rejoices with one of our most outstanding members and a revered elder statesman, His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR mni, SEC 28, 2006, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the AANI Heritage Council, on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary today.

“As Nigeria’s foremost traditional and religious leader, His Eminence Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR mni, has consistently championed peace, harmony, and understanding across our nation’s diverse landscape and beyond. His wisdom and dedication as a bridge-builder between cultures and religions stand as a testament to his unflinching commitment to fostering unity and mutual respect.

“His Eminence’s visionary leadership, especially in his esteemed role as Chairman of the AANI Heritage Council, has greatly enriched our association, furthering the cause of national development, peace and cohesion.

"His Eminence's visionary leadership, especially in his esteemed role as Chairman of the AANI Heritage Council, has greatly enriched our association, furthering the cause of national development, peace and cohesion.

"Therefore, on this historic occasion, the entire AANI family convey our warmest and most heartfelt wishes for a joyous birthday celebration Sir. We look forward to many more years of your invaluable contributions to our society, Your Eminence. May Allah's blessings continue to guide and sustain you on your noble journey into life Sir."