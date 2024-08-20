Army: 1 Div. begins inter-brigade combat proficiency competition

The 1 Division Nigerian Army on Tuesday began the 2024 four-day Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition in Kaduna, with 54 officers

By Mohammed Tijjani

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were drawn from the 1 Division Garrison Kaduna, 3 Brigade Kano and 31 Artillery Brigade Minna.

NAN also reports that the officers will compete in weapon handling, combat swimming, range classification, map orientation, point to point map reading exercise, physical fitness and obstacles crossing.

In his opening remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, said the competition was a major event in the Nigerian army’s annual training activities.

Saraso said the competition was organised mainly to improve the leadership ability of junior commanders, challenge their initiatives and prepare them for higher responsibilities.

He, therefore, said the benefits derivable in participating in the competition remained unquantifiable.

Saraso said, “Apart from enhancing the physical and mental well-being of participants, it provides the platform for the participants to demonstrate their innate abilities to lead and exhibit good organisational skills.

“You must realise that the events lined up for this competition provide a unique opportunity to enhance your confidence, endurance, and physique to an appreciable standard required of an officer.

“You must also note that beyond the physical benefits, a competition of this nature provides you with ample opportunity to appreciate the

rigors that lay ahead in your career as an officer. “

He assured that the Nigerian army would surely continue to place emphasis on events and activities that would enhance leadership qualities, team work and physical fitness among personnel.

The GOC charged them to remain professional, focused, brave and courageous leaders of the Nigerian army.

Saraso extolled the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for his immense material and moral support contributed in making the day a reality.

Earlier the Commander, Garrison 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Brig.-Gen Muhammad Kana, said the competition was not just to showcase combat skills and physical endurance but a celebration of commitment to discipline and unity.

Kana said the competition was to enhance combat readiness, improve tactical skills, encourage leadership development and foster team spirit.

“Remember that in this competition, there is no winner, no vanquished.

”You all are winners! Your participation and commitment to excel are what truly make you a champion, ” he said.

The commander appreciated the GOC for providing the necessary resources and for his guidance in organising the competition (NAN)