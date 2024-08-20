Police arrest woman for alleged diversion of company’s N3m

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command have arrested and detained a 25-year-old woman for allegedly diverting N3million belonging to a company into her personal account.

By Moses Omorogieva

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin alleged that the suspect (name withheld)and her other co-workers ,in a catering company ,conspired and diverted money realised from the sale of the company’s products into their personal accounts.

He said that the suspects only remitted a fraction of the money to the company’s account.

“Over N3 million has so far been traced to the detained suspect’s account.

“She is in detention under a remand warrant. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin said. (NAN)