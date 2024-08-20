Police arrest woman for alleged diversion of company’s N3m

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
35
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards

Operatives of  Lagos State  Police Command have arrested and detained a 25-year-old woman  for allegedly diverting N3million belonging to a company into  her personal account.

By Moses Omorogieva

Operatives of  Lagos State  Police Command have arrested and detained a 25-year-old woman  for allegedly diverting N3million belonging to a company into  her personal account.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

National growth LS

Hundeyin alleged that the suspect (name withheld)and her other co-workers ,in a catering company ,conspired and diverted money realised from the sale of the company’s  products into their personal accounts.

He said that the suspects only remitted a fraction of the money to the company’s account.

“Over N3 million has so far been traced to the detained suspect’s account.

“She is in detention under a remand warrant. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin said. (NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR