APC stakeholders agree on peaceful conduct of July 24 Congress

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have unanimously agreed to ensure there is peace, fairness and adherence to the laid down guidelines in the conduct of the party congress.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, made this known to newsmen on Mondai in Ibadan through a statement by his Personal Assistant, Mr Olawale Sadare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement was reached at the stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan, ahead of the APC nationwide congresses slated for July 24.

The stakeholders agreed that they would not leave any stone unturned to ensure total adherence to the guidelines released from the national secretariat of the party in the conduct of the congresses.

They said that only this would solidify the confidence of all party faithful and pave the way for desired post-congress unity.

Oke had at the meeting, said the party leadership would not give room for any undemocratic conduct from any quarters before, during and after the congresses.

He assured party members to remain focused and accommodate one another without any recourse to what had happened in the past.

“We are fascinated by the turn out of critical stakeholders and calibre of party stalwarts in this all-important meeting organised to forge a common front, ahead of the congresses.

“I assure all of transparency and fairness in the conduct of the congresses which we intend to use as a threshold for us to reclaim power in 2023.

“Now is the time for everyone to go to their wards and sort things out democratically and harmoniously,” Oke said.

He had moved a motion to allow stakeholders in each of the 351 wards across the state to sort out things in relation to the planned July 24 congresses at the Ward level.

The motion was supported by a former Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Chief Kazeem Raji and Mr Isiaka Kazeem.

The motion became a consensus opinion which attendees accepted and ratified for the planned exercise.

At the meeting were Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari; Sen. Ayoade Adeseun; Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin; Sen. Adesoji Akanbi; Chief Sarafadeen Alli; Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; Prof. Soji Adejumo; Alhaji Olalekan Alli, Mr Segun Odebunmi.

Others include Mr Dapo Lam-Adesina; Prince Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye; Mr Akeem Adeyemi; Prof. Adeolu Akande; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; Alhaji Olayide Abas; Chief Sunday Dare; Chief Iyiola Oladokun; Chief Moses Alake-Adeyemo; Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) and Mr Joseph Tegbe. (NAN)

