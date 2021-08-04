APC Congress: All grievances have been resolved – Ondo Committee Chairman

leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC)  says all grievances and dissenting issues emanating from the July 31, ward congresses of the party in Ondo State have been resolved.Mr. Gboyega Isiaka, Chairman of the state APC Ward Congresses Committee stated this at a press on Wednesday in Akure.Isiaka noted that it would far from truth if committee claimed that was no grievance in any of 203 wards during congresses across state.” Of course, to cover 203 wards, we cannot say that all the places are 100 per cent

satisfactory.“ are few skirmishes in few places which have been resolved in the last 24 hours. It’s less than five per cent of the entire 203 wards that we have, because it’s one or two local council areas and like I said, they have been resolved.“

That is why, I am confident that  we should inform you of our work here.“We have the names of the ward executives which are about 27 per ward for onward submission to the national ,” he said.Isiaka explained that the exercise was peaceful and the turn highly impressive and commendable.According to him, the party’s the state had opted for consensus mode of electing the new ward executives prior to the arrival of the committee in the state.“On our arrival, we had a brief on was on ground and to done.

It was during the brief we discovered that the state APC had opted for consensus mode across the 203 wards in the state.“The state governor, . Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, also said that the party stakeholders had opted for consensus and he supported us.“

We got contacts of about 50 major party the state and we got assurance from them that everybody has agreed to the consensus,” he said.The chairman said the committee was impressed by the conduct of party members during the ward congresses and appreciated . Akeredolu, all stakeholders, the state Acting Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin for their support, cooperation and assistance.(NAN)

