Tinubu congratulates Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has heartily congratulated Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, on his birthday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday.

The statement noted that “the Minister is a seasoned public servant, publisher, and politician who has brought finesse and immense experience to his role as Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation.”

It said further that Alhaji Idris has been at the forefront of the media and public relations industry as the Founder, Chairman, and Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, and as the Chairman of Bifocal Group, a public relations consultancy, and Kings Broadcasting Limited, which operates the Abuja-based WE 106.5 FM.

His role as General Secretary of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) prior to his appointment as Minister accents his commitment and contributions to the media landscape in Nigeria, Ngelale said.

“President Tinubu commends the Minister for his diligence and noteworthy proclivity for balance,” the presidential spokesman added.

“The President wishes Alhaji Idris many more years in good health, as well as success in his service to the nation,”Ngelale concludes.