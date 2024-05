Tinubu felicitates Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated the Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on the occasion of his birthday.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

H3 said the Minister holds sterling credentials as an ICT and engineering professional, and public policy expert.

Ngelale further said the minister successfully ran for public office twice to represent Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, and has remained one of the propitious examples of the youth in government.

“President Tinubu commends Mr. Tunji-Ojo for the vigour and dedication he has brought to his office as Minister of Interior, noting the visible reforms in the ministry and in the institutions under the ministry.

“The President wishes the Minister renewed strength and success in his service to the nation, while urging him not to relent in his endeavours,” Ngelale said.