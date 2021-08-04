Lagos records another COVID-19 death, 2,893 active cases in communities

 One COVID-19 related death was recorded on Monday in Lagos, said Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Abayomi disclosed this in his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Monday.

He said the death had increased the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 391.

The commissioner, however, did not additional information on the sex and age of the deceased.

The commissioner also said 2,893 persons with active COVID-19 are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said 2,889 tests were conducted on the reported date out of which 275 new COVID-19 infections were .

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 64, 7,” Abayomi said.

According to him, 56,464 of the infected persons had so far recovered in communities, while 4,421 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 612, 494.

He warned the not to ignore the third of the COVID-19, assuring them that the state government was committed to flattening the curve.(NAN)

