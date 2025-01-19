APC condoles with victims of tanker explosion in Niger state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is saddened by the news of the ill-fated tanker explosion in Niger State.

Felix Morka,National Publicity Secretary, of APC said in a statement Sunday, “We deeply condole with the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“We also commiserate with the government and good people of Niger State over this tragic incident.

APC also applauded the spirited and patriotic efforts of emergency relief agencies at mitigating the impact of the unfortunate incident.

“Our profound thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the grieving families and the entire state at this difficult moment.

“May the souls of the departed find rest. Amen,” the APC prayed.



