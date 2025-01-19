Turji on the Run as Military Dislodges Fakai Stronghold, Eliminates Scores of Bandits – Report

In a decisive escalation of military operations against banditry in Northwest Nigeria, combined ground and air forces have intensified their offensive against the stronghold of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, who is now reportedly on the run. The coordinated assaults targeted strategic locations in Fakai, a notorious enclave within the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, long identified as a safe haven for the bandit kingpin and his associates.

According to PRNigeria, the latest military successes stem from proactive intelligence-sharing and early warning systems, which enabled the evacuation of civilians from high-risk zones, thereby minimizing collateral damage. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) executed a series of precision airstrikes, dismantling key hideouts and significantly weakening Turji’s operational capabilities.

Simultaneously, elite troops from Operation Hadarin Daji and the special forces unit of Operation Fansan Yamma have strategically positioned themselves along critical escape routes near Badarawa, Chida, Fakai, and surrounding communities. There are indications that a significant number of Turji’s associates, including high-profile lieutenants and possibly family members, were neutralized in the targeted strikes.

A credible defence intelligence source disclosed to PRNigeria that the ongoing operations are part of a deliberate and sustained campaign aimed at the complete eradication of bandit leaders and their networks.

“This is one of the most decisive military operations in recent times. The era of notorious bandits operating with impunity is coming to an end. Our approach is precise and unrelenting,” the source stated.

The official further emphasized that local political and community leaders have been instrumental in providing critical intelligence, while the morale of security forces remains at an all-time high.

“We have implemented a robust early warning system to alert civilians, ensuring that only bandit enclaves are targeted. With the strong support of the government and the public, our troops are fully committed to dismantling these criminal strongholds.”

As military pressure mounts, security analysts believe the sustained air and ground offensives could mark a turning point in Nigeria’s fight against banditry, which has destabilized communities and displaced thousands across the region.

Local residents and officials who also spoke to PRNigeria on latest development remain cautiously optimistic, hoping that the ongoing operations will restore lasting peace and security to the affected areas.

