Alleged diversion of $345,000: Court orders arrest of Mercy Chinwo’s manager

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday granted a warrant of arrest against Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

By Sandra Umeh

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday granted a warrant of arrest against Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order following a motion exparte brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking arrest of the manager.

When the case was called on Thursday, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, announced appearance for the EFCC.

She then informed the court of an application brought by EFCC pursuant to Section 35(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The counsel consequently moved the application seeking an order to issue a warrant of arrest against the manager.

She said that the warrant would be to compel the manager’s appearance in court to answer to criminal offences he allegedly committed.

Buhari submitted that if the commission would not be able to arrest the manager, it would bring public summons to declare him wanted.

The court granted the application, and adjourned the case until Jan. 24, for arraignment of the manager.

In an affidavit in support of the application, EFCC averred that it received a petition from Chinwo against the manager.

The affidavit was deposed to by Mr Michael Idoko, an investigator with the commission.

It averred that the gospel singer alleged that the manager was receiving royalty on all her digital platforms and events without disclosure.

According to the EFCC, the gospel singer claimed that the manager diverted about 345,000 dollars without remitting her share.

It said that efforts to arrest the manager failed, necessitating the application for a warrant of arrest.

The court adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for arraignment of the manager. (NAN)