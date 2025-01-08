AIG Zone 13 charges newly promoted officers to brace up for new challenges

Mr Godwin Aghaulor, an Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo in Anambra, has called on the newly promoted officers

By Chimezie

Mr Godwin Aghaulor, an Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo in Anambra, has called on the newly promoted officers in the Zonal Command to double their commitment and work rate to the force.

Aghaulor gave the admonition during the decorations of 15 newly promoted officers in Anambra and Enugu State Commands under the zone on Tuesday.

The decorated officers were three Deputy Commissioners of Police including Christopher Bassey, Paul Dung and Dede Osunwanu.

Mr Willie Odumu in charge of Operations and Gloria Otonko were both decorated as Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Josephine Ihunwo, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Zone 13 was decorated with the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Christopher Awada and Henry Alor while Chukwuemeka Okonkwo was adorned with the paraphernalia of a Superintendent of People.

Those decorated with the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police were Okey Nwachukwu, Felix Nwagada, Lukson Onwuli, Ogechi Nwogwugwu, Chidimma Nwala and Benjamin Anidozie.

Aghaulor who congratulated the newly promoted officers on behalf of IGP Kayode Egbetokun said promotion came with higher welfare and greater responsibility.

“We have gathered for something that is heartwarming, decoration of newly promoted officers, I congratulate all the newly decorated officers, promotion is about welfare, it is about increasing your zeal of work.

“Promotion comes with more responsibility, your work rate must increase.

“You must reciprocate this gesture with more dedication, more responsibility and leadership because the number of men under you will increase,” he said.

Bassey, who is currently the Area Commander in charge of Ihiala, thanked the Nigerian Police for finding him worthy of the tasks he had been assigned since over two decades and a half of service to the nation while promising to do more.

He advised Nigerian youths to engage in economically productive ventures and eschew crime as the consequences were huge.

“I want to thank the Police hierarchy and my direct superiors for their confidence, enablement and mentorship with which I have been able to give my best,” he said.

Ihunwo, the Zonal PRO, said she was appreciative of God and Police Force for the elevation while commending the media for their cooperation and making her job easy.

In a vote of thanks, Dung thanked the IGP for deeming them worthy of the promotion.

He promised that they were ready to justify the promotion by adding more vigour in the policing arrangement in the zone.(NAN)