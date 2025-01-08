NiMet predicts 3-day hazy weather starting Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

By Gabriel Agbeja

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Tuesday in Abuja, said moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km would be expected during the forecast period.

“In the North Central region, moderate dust haze with similar horizontal visibility is anticipated.

“The inland cities of the South are expected to experience cloud patches in a hazy atmosphere throughout the period, while the coastal cities will see early morning mist or fog.

“Later in the day, cloud patches in hazy conditions are also expected in the coastal areas.”

NiMet further predicted slight dust haze in the northern region, with improved visibility throughout the forecast period.

It also noted that the northern region would experience moderate dust haze on Friday, with horizontal visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

“However, localised visibilities of less than 1km are expected in parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kaduna states”

The agency also forecasted slight dust haze with good visibility for the North Central region, as well as cloud patches in a hazy atmosphere over the inland cities of the South.

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions, as dust particles were suspended in the air.

The agency advised people with respiratory issues, such as asthma, to be cautious of the prevailing weather conditions.

It also recommended that airline operators obtained airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to ensure effective flight planning.

NiMet further advised residents to stay informed by following weather updates on their website at www.nimet.gov.ng.(NAN)