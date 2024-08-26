A’Ibom: COAS inaugurates water facility, reiterates commitment to troops welfare

Lt. -Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday, inaugurated a 55,000-litre water facility and an electricity transformer at Mbiokporo cantonment, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

By Sunday Bassey

Lt. -Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday, inaugurated a 55,000-litre water facility and an electricity transformer at Mbiokporo cantonment, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lagbaja said that the facilities were provided to enhance the wellbeing of troops and their families.

The COAS said that water and electricity were critical to the welfare of the military personnel at the cantonment.

He urged them to exhibit good maintenance culture in the use of infrastructure within in the military facility

Lagbaja reiterated his continued commitment to provide facilities that would enhance the welfare of troops in all military facilities across the country.

“I must say that I am very pleased with the level of infrastructure upgrade in this cantonment. It indeed gives me joy.

“What we have done today is to add to what you already have, and to enhance your welfare and ready for work,” he said.(NAN)