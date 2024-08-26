LAAF visits Ex- Minister on need for Ministry of Men Affairs

The Life After Abuse Foundation (LAAF) has paid a courtesy visit to a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, on the need for establishment of Ministry of Men Affairs in Nigeria.



By Lilian U. Okoro



The Life After Abuse Foundation (LAAF) has paid a courtesy visit to a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, on the need for establishment of Ministry of Men Affairs in Nigeria.

The visit was led by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Halima Layeni and accompanied by LAAF volunteers: Victor Madike and Seyifunmi Afolarin on Monday in Lagos.

Layeni presented an overview of the key issues confronting men across the country to include the alarming rates of violence against men, which often go unreported and unaddressed.

She said others included severe mental health crisis driven by societal pressures and the economic challenges stemming from underemployment and inadequate workforce participation.

She emphasised the urgent need for establishment of a dedicated ministry to focus on these issues, ensuring that men received the support and protection necessary for their well-being.

“The establishment of the Ministry of Men Affairs is of immense important.

“The ministry will provide focused attention on men’s unique issues, improve health outcomes through targeted campaigns, and create economic opportunities that enhance stability and reduce poverty among men,” she said.

Layeni also presented the foundation’s five-point agenda, which included improving health outcomes for men, addressing violence against men, creating economic opportunities, implementing targeted policy and legislative changes, and strengthening families by supporting men in their roles.

On his part, Dalung, also a barrister, was highly receptive to the foundation’s advocacy and demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by men in Nigeria.

He expressed concern about the societal breakdown resulting from these challenges, noting that family disintegration and increased divorce rates were directly linked to the pressures men face in fulfilling traditional roles.

Dalung was particularly interested in the foundation’s data on the health neglect that men in Nigeria faced, leading to lower life expectancy and higher rates of depression and suicide compared to women.

He gave valuable insights on how to advance the foundation’s advocacy, suggesting key legislative and policy changes that would facilitate the establishment of the ministry.

Dalung endorsed all the presented priorities by the foundation and advised on engaging with stakeholders and policymakers to ensure that the ministry’s objectives align with the needs of Nigerian communities.

Dalung, therefore, reaffirmed his support for the establishment of the Ministry of Men Affairs in Nigeria.

“So, I encouraged the Foundation to continue its vital work in advocating for the rights and well-being of men across Nigeria.

“The foundation should be committed to working closely with key partners and stakeholders to see this vision realised.

“And ensure that establishment of the Ministry of Men Affairs becomes a reality; providing the necessary support and services to address the critical issues affecting men in Nigeria,” he said.

LAAF is a non-profit organisation established in 2017 with a mission to provide education, mentorship and psychosocial support to boys and men who have experienced trauma and abuse globally. (NAN