NSC decries increasing  rejection of Nigeria’s exported agro products

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), on Monday decried the increasing rejection of Nigeria’s exported Agro-products by other nations and its negative effects on the country’s economy.

The NSC Executive Secretary, Mr Pius Ukeyima, disclosed this in his keynote address at a one day stakeholders enlightenment workshop on proper packaging system in Makurdi.

Ukeyima said that the rejection of the products was sequel to lack of proper packaging by exporters.

According to him, until the exporters have a change of heart and imbibe proper packaging system, in compliance with international standards that success will be achieved.

“Look at Benue, which is rich in natural resources and agricultural potential with a variety of products that have significant export potential, but most of the products go to waste due to ignorance about proper packaging.

“But if the rich agricultural produce, including yam, cassava, rice and the vast array of livestock are well packaged, then we can boldly say Benue is poised to become a vital player in Nigeria’s export landscape.

“Therefore, to fully harness this potential, we must confront the challenges that hinder our success, which include packaging.

“Packaging is much more than a means of wrapping products; it is a critical element in the export process”, Ukeyima said.

He further explained that effective packaging of the protects, the integrity of goods and compliance with international standards, would enhance marketability for economic development.

The executive secretary regretted that most exporters in Nigeria failed to understand the tricks of boosting their businesses and the nation’s economy.

“The right packaging can make a lot of difference, influencing a buyer’s decision and elevating our products’ appeal in foreign markets,” he said.

He urged participants to comply with international standards such as packaging regulations specific to the target markets since different countries have varied requirements for safety, labelling, and materials used for packaging.

“As exporters, you must ensure that the products you export comply with these regulations to avoid costly rejections and delays.

“Again, use eco-friendly materials for agro products which meets regulatory demands in many regions and also strengthens brand image.

“As exporters, you can use prototype and test packaging that can help in identifying potential issues with durability, aesthetics, and functionality, allowing for refinement before export,” he said.

Also speaking, the Benue Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Manasseh Orpin, said that the state had the capacity to feed the whole country, if its agricultural resources were harnessed.

Orpin advised exporters to stop cutting corners by bypassing standards, saying that a product would surely be rejected, even if it was well processed but not well packaged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two papers; ‘The role of government agencies in non-oil exports and proper packaging system: an essential tool for agro export were presented.

NAN also reports that participants were drawn from Nigerian Export Council, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Coalition of Agricultural Mechanization. (NAN)