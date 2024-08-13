2 NDA cadets depart for UK military academies

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says two of its cadets will depart to two prestigious United Kingdom (UK) Military Academies

By Mohammed Tijjani

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two cadet officers are to attend the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and Royal Air Force College (RAF), Cranwell.

The Commandant of the academy, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, urged the cadets proceeding on further military training at the renowned UK institutions to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

Ochai stated this at a farewell breakfast held in honour of the cadets MB Agunloye and VU Obeji .He encouraged them to build on the high standards that earned them the recognition and make Nigeria proud.

Ochai said, “The cadets, who are members of the 72 Regular Course from the Departments of Geography and Biology, were selected for their exceptional performances and leadership potential.“As they embark on this prestigious training, the NDA is confident that these officer cadets will excel and represent Nigeria with distinction, “Ochai.(NAN)