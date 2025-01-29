Welfare: NCoS supports 1,024 personnel with over N1bn in 2024

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has spent over N1.047b on the welfare of 1,024 serving, retired and deceased personnel of the service in 2024.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has spent over N1.047b on the welfare of 1,024 serving, retired and deceased personnel of the service in 2024.

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche said this at a ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is “Protecting those who protect: Unlocking the Power of Welfare Insurance for Correctional Personnel”.

Nwakuche, who said that the theme was both timely and significant, added that it underscored the crucial role that welfare insurance played in safeguarding the well-being of the personnel.

These, he said, were who, through their dedication and sacrifice, contributed immensely to the security and justice sectors of the nation.

He also said that the annual gathering presented a valuable opportunity for the personnel to reflect on the operations of the scheme, assess its impact, and develop new strategies to enhance its effectiveness in line with current economic realities.

“Over the years, CWIS has remained a critical pillar of support for NCoS officers, consistently evolving to provide much-needed financial assistance to serving, retired, and deceased personnel, as well as their families.

“It is important to highlight that, between January and December 2024, CWIS successfully disbursed N188,734,500 as death benefits to the families of 138 deceased personnel.

“Additionally, 886 medical and retirement claims amounting to N858,951,523 were settled.

“In aggregate, 1,024 beneficiaries received a total sum of N1,047,686,023 within the period under review. These figures reflect our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our personnel and their families,” he said.

Nwakuche said that the NCoS was entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safe, secure, and humane custody of individuals committed by courts of competent jurisdiction.

He said that the nature of the duty was both demanding and high-risk, requiring unwavering commitment and resilience from the officers and men.

“It is based on this premise that my policy thrust is anchored on staff welfare, recognising that a highly motivated workforce is essential for the successful implementation of our laws, policies, and institutional reforms.

“Let me assure you that the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme will continue to grow stronger and better, driven by our collective dedication to its sustainability and improvement.

“The NCoS management remains committed to implementing comprehensive reforms that will enhance the efficiency and reliability of this scheme.

“We will also ensure that the service continues to provide meaningful support to all contributors,” he maintained.

The Ag. NCoS saluted the resilience and sacrifice of all NCoS personnel, whose unwavering commitment he said, sustained the integrity of the Service.

Nwakuche also urged all NCoS personnel to extend their full cooperation to the CWIS team, recognising that the success of the Scheme was in their collective best interest.

In her welcome address, the CWIS Secretary, Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC), Ms Hannatu Mamman said that the annual workshop had remained a watershed in the annals of the NCoS.

Mamman said that it had initiated reforms that have expanded the frontiers of personnel-welfare among correctional officers.

“Basically, this workshop is organised to raise awareness about the importance of welfare insurance for Correctional Personnel.

“Also, to identify key challenges and opportunities for improvement, as well as foster functional collaboration amongst stakeholders.

“We pledge our continuous loyalty and dedication for exceptional performance. We will remain guided by the principles of passion for service, discipline, innovation and unwavering dedication,” she said.

Highpoints of the event were presentations of awards to past Controller Generals, executive members of the CWIS, officers and men who have shown dedication and hard work, group photographs among others. (NAN)