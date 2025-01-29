Furniture maker, 32, docked for allegedly cheating customer of N830m

A furniture maker, Sani Muhammed, 32, who allegedly duped a customer of N830 million, on Wednesday, was brought before a Sharia court in Kano.

By Bosede Olufunmi

Muhammed, who resides at Kundila Estate in Kano State, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Zahradeen Abubakar told court that the complainant, Aminu Aliyu, who resides at Yankaba Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on Jan. 24.

Abubakar said that the complainant transferred N830 million to Muhammed’s account three months ago to make furniture for her.

He alleged that the complainant later discovered that the defendant failed to make the furnitures, but dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor further told the court that when the complainant asked the defendant for a refund of his money, he could not give satisfactory answer, and efforts to get the money proved abortive.

Abubakar said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre until the next adjourned date.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter to Feb. 20 for hearing. (NAN)