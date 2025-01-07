We have arrested 19 suspects over Owo cult clash— police

Mr Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ondo State, says no fewer than 19 suspects have been arrested in connection to the Owo cult clash which occurred on Monday.

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Mr Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ondo State, says no fewer than 19 suspects have been arrested in connection to the Owo cult clash which occurred on Monday.

Afolabi, the newly-deployed CP, disclosed this on Tuesday in Akure while speaking with newsmen during his resumption as the 45th Ondo CP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people were killed on Monday during a cult clash in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

NAN also report that Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday declared a dawn to dusk curfew over the violent cult clash and security disturbance in the area.

“Those arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are in Owo this morning to monitor the level of compliance with the curfew imposed on the town by the state government.

“So far so good, normalcy has returned to the town and there is calm and peace across the town.

“So far, we have 19 suspects in our custody and we have only four people confirmed dead in our records.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and the investigation will reveal the cause of the clash ,” he said.

Afolabi assured the people of Ondo State, and Owo in particular, on the command’s continuous protection of lives and properties.

“And for the lovers of peace, we can assure them that there will be conducive environment for them.

“But for those who hate peace, they will not find it easy because wherever they go, we will follow them and the laws of the land will catch up with them,” he said. (NAN)