Understanding Ododo’s Reset Agenda in Kogi State

By Ismaila Isah

In his recent statement following the renewal of trade negotiations with Germany, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described a political reset not as a reversal of the existing order but as a shift towards improvement in the interest of the people. A political reset, in essence, is an audacious reordering of systems, infusing fresh ideas, vigour, and transformative tendencies.

Kogi State’s ranking ahead of major economic hubs such as Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Kaduna, and Oyo in three of the last four years—including 2024—is a clear indicator of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s reset agenda. This agenda builds upon the foundations established by the former Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.

According to the FATE Institute’s annual State of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria reports (2021-2024), Kogi has consistently ranked among the top five most entrepreneurial states in Nigeria. This accomplishment is unparalleled by any other state or the Federal Capital Territory, noted prominent academics of Kogi origin from the diaspora. Led by Associate Professor Adams Adeiza of MILA University in Malaysia, the professor told LugardTV in an interview that it is evident that Kogi’s leadership—spanning successive administrations over the past nine years—has made it a beacon of entrepreneurship and business development.

The state’s rise to the top as one of Nigeria’s most business-friendly destinations is directly linked to an enabling environment that promotes economic growth. Governor Ododo’s leadership is at the forefront of this transformation. His government’s commitment to security and investment-friendly policies has set the stage for Kogi to become a thriving economic hub.

At the heart of Kogi’s economic renaissance are two transformative factors: an unwavering commitment to security and the aggressive yet humane leadership of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo. His proactive stance in ensuring that the state is open for business has attracted numerous investors and created a conducive environment for the growth of critical sectors. His role as the state’s chief marketing officer has been instrumental in positioning Kogi as a destination for economic opportunity.

Kogi’s reset agenda is being further strengthened by initiatives such as the establishment of the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Kogi State Mineral Resources Development Agency, the Kogi State Commodity Exchange, the Kogi State Anti-Corruption Agency, and the Kogi State Information Technology Development Agency. These agencies, along with the recent approval of the Ministry of Livestock Development, agro-industrial processing zones, the upgrade of the Zariagi airstrip to an international airport, and the establishment of a world-class industrial park, are laying the groundwork for an era of industrialization and commercialization in the state.

Governor Ododo’s administration has introduced an array of progressive initiatives, including the mechanization of agriculture in over 70 farm clusters, the construction of over 400 kilometers of roads, and the implementation of a new minimum wage of N72,500 for civil servants. Additionally, nearly half a million civil servants, pensioners, and vulnerable groups have been enrolled in formal sector benefits, including free health insurance coverage. These efforts reflect a strong focus on human capital development, security, and infrastructural growth.

The state’s commitment to environmental sustainability is also evident in the ongoing land reclamation efforts and the Agroclimatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) initiative, which has empowered over 800 farmers and cooperative groups.

Governor Ododo’s administration has abolished the culture of abandoned projects by ensuring the completion of key infrastructural developments, including the 9-kilometer Zone 8-GYB Roundabout road, as well as major upgrades to model secondary schools and the construction of critical public facilities such as the Lokoja International Market, the Audit House, and the Governor’s Conference Center.

As the fifth executive governor of Kogi State, Governor Ododo has made significant strides in enhancing the state’s business environment. He has streamlined regulatory processes, reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks, and invested in infrastructure—roads, power, education, healthcare, and digital connectivity—that supports economic activities and ensures the security of lives and property.

Entrepreneurs in Kogi are now benefitting from one of the most supportive environments in Nigeria. The state has consistently ranked highly for its innovation and technology adoption, making it a hub for tech-driven enterprises. This is evident in the state’s top ranking for business opportunities and entrepreneurial optimism, placing it ahead of economic powerhouses such as Lagos, Kano, Rivers, and Kaduna.

Kogi’s top performance in fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem has drawn the attention of both local and foreign investors. With its ongoing SME support programmes and an emphasis on sustaining an enabling business environment, Kogi is actively inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to explore the vast opportunities the state offers. Whether you are a startup founder, a tech entrepreneur, or an investor seeking untapped markets, Kogi welcomes you with open arms.

Kogi State’s emergence as a top entrepreneurial destination is no accident. It is the result of visionary leadership, strategic investments, and a steadfast commitment to growth and transformation. As the state continues to build on this solid foundation, it is poised to become the economic powerhouse of North-Central Nigeria.

Join us in celebrating Kogi’s remarkable journey—a state where entrepreneurship thrives, opportunities abound, and progress is not just a vision, but a reality.

Ismaila Isah is the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kogi State

