Adeleke Mourns Passing of ex-Oyo Governor, Pa Olunloyo

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke extends heartfelt condolences to his Oyo state counterpart, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, family, and the people of the state, over the demise of a former Governor in the state, Baba Omololu Olunloyo.

Governor Adeleke who expressed deep pain over the passing of the elder statesman, described the deceased as a beacon of responsible leadership whose absence will be sorely felt beyond Oyo state.

The Governor recounted how a visit to the deceased octogenarian last year afforded him a rare opportunity to draw from his wise counsel and also a review of his administration performance, which the late Governor rated high, saying his passing has left a huge vacuum that will be hard to fill.

“Baba Omololu Olunloyo embodied selfless leadership, making a mark in the test of time. Even though his time as Governor in the old Oyo state was short-lived, he left a memory of impactful governance, which is the mark of the love and respect for him till he breath his last on earth yesterday,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a condolences message.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I convey my heartfelt condolences to my Governor-brother, His Excellency Governor Oluseyi Makinde for this huge loss. My sympathy also goes to his immediate and extended family and the entire people of Oyo state touched by the passing of Baba Olunloyo.

“As much as his passing represents a huge loss, I ask that we should be consoled by the life of impacts that defined Baba Olunloyo and to also work to preserve his good legacy so as to keep him in the minds of the people forever.”

Governor Adeleke prays to God Almighty to repose his soul and grant his family, associates and everyone touched by his passing the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that “it is my sincere hope that his good works will not die with him.”