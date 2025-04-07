Technology, Neutral Tool for Socio-Economic Development-DG NITDA

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, has emphasised the significance of perceiving technology as a neutral instrument that can accelerate Nigeria’s socio-economic advancement.

Speaking during a virtual panel session titled “Culture and Innovation: The Changing Landscape and Technoculture,” Inuwa outlined the importance of leveraging technology to balance cultural preservation with economic growth.

The event, organised by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy in partnership with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and UNESCO, provided a platform for stakeholders to explore the dynamic role of technology in shaping cultural and economic transformations.

Inuwa who was represented by the Acting Director, Regulation and Compliance, Barrister Emmanuel Edet, stressed that technology is inherently neutral—it is neither beneficial nor harmful in isolation but depends on the intent and strategy behind its usage.

He advocated for implementing robust policies and fostering collaborations to ensure technological innovations align with Nigeria’s cultural heritage and developmental goals.

As global cultures and economies are increasingly influenced by digital innovation, Inuwa pointed to creative tools such as Figma, Canva, and CorelDRAW, which incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance user experiences. He underlined the need to equip Nigerians with digital skills to utilise these tools effectively for economic progress.

He said, “To this end, NITDA has established digital learning centers nationwide, providing education in Emerging Technologies. The National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) is also playing a pivotal role by offering training programs and creating tech hubs aimed at improving productivity and skill acquisition.”

Additionally, Inuwa unveiled Nigeria’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, a framework designed to position the nation as a frontrunner in AI adoption. This strategy focuses on intellectual property rights and prioritises efficiency and transformation across critical sectors, especially through its emphasis on social inclusion and development.

According to him, NITDA’s commitment to digital security and intellectual property protection has also resulted in the launch of a National Blockchain Policy. This initiative supports creative industries by enabling artists, musicians, and filmmakers to tokenise their works, ensuring proof of ownership and curbing copyright violations.

“Technology is a tool—it all depends on how we use it,” Inuwa remarked. “Our objective is to create an environment that allows technology to contribute to Nigeria’s economic and creative development.”

In his remarks, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman described the event as a timely opportunity for stakeholders to chart a course for Nigeria’s future progress.

With participation from government officials, industry experts, and thought leaders, the discussions centered on tackling challenges and identifying opportunities within the arts, culture, and creative economy sectors.

Among the key sub-themes that formed basis for the discussion included leveraging technological advancements, fostering innovation, and formulating policies to boost Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

As technology continues to redefine the creative landscape, the summit underscored the role of digital tools, Artificial intelligence, and Blockchain in preserving cultural heritage, driving economic empowerment, and creating jobs.

It is anticipated that actionable outcomes from this event will help shape the future of Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries, solidifying their role as essential contributors to national development.