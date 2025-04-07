AbdulRazaq pays condolence visit to Olofa over mother’s death

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa Kingdom, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Hawawu

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa Kingdom, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Hawawu Gbadamosi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mother of the traditional ruler died on Saturday at the age of 94.

AbdulRazaq conveyed the condolences of the people and government of the state to the traditional ruler and the people of Offa during his visit.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers are with His Royal Majesty at this difficult moment.

“We urge His Royal Majesty to be comforted by the rare grace of Allah on Alhaja for a fulfilling life, the joy of being a major chapter in the community’s story and the happiness of seeing her children become success stories and also outliving her.

“We ask Allah to ease her account, widen and lighten up her grave and grant her al-jannah Firdaus,” he said.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi and Chairman, Offa LGA, Mr Suleiman Olatunji. (NAN)