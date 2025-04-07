National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas to Chair The Bullion Lecture

World-renowned energy executive, industry thought leader, advocate for women in leadership, and National President of Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG), Tolulope Longe, is to chair the 2025 edition of The Bullion Lecture. The theme of the lecture is “Architecting the Energy Sector for Nigeria’s $1-Trillion Economy Vision”. The lecture is scheduled for 10am on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tolulope is a First-Class Chemistry (Industrial Option) graduate from the University of Ibadan. She holds two distinguished postgraduate degrees – an MBA from Imperial College London and a Master of Technology (Petroleum Technology) with distinction.

Tolulope is a highly accomplished energy executive with almost three decades of leadership experience in the global oil and gas industry. A distinguished professional, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape, particularly in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), through her extensive tenure at Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and international engagements in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Renowned for her expertise in project development, commercial strategy, and operational excellence, Tolu has led transformative initiatives spanning project design, commissioning, advanced process control, integration management, and commercial negotiations. Her ability to drive high-impact results has positioned her as a key figure in energy development and policy discussions. Currently serving as Manager, Commercial Contracts Management at NLNG, she has previously led critical operations as Manager, Production Support Department, showcasing her exceptional leadership in optimizing energy infrastructure, enhancing production efficiencies, and fostering strategic partnerships.

The Bullion Lecture is a platform conceptualised by Centre for Financial Journalism for lively discussion on national and international issues.

According to a press statement in Lagos by Dr. Ray Echebiri, Founder/CEO of Centre for Financial Journalism, organisers of The Bullion Lecture, the 2025 edition of the lecture (9th in the series) will be delivered by Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Limited, Professor Barth Nnaji, while the Group Managing Director, Aiteo E&P, Sir Victor Okoronkwo, and CEO, ThinkBusiness Africa/Convener Africa Business Convention, Dr. Ogho Okiti, will be on hand as panelists to dissect the presentation by Professor Nnaji. The lecture will be graced by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power as Special Guest of Honour.

Expected guests at the lecture include government officials, captains of industry, banking and finance executives, maritime executives, lawyers, ICT professionals, energy sector executives, members of the academic community, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, media practitioners, and members of the public.