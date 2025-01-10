Troops, again, kill 109 terrorists, arrest 81 persons in one week – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja says troops killed 109 and arrested 81 persons in the first week of January, 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Edward Buba made available to newsmen on Friday.

Maj-Gen. Buba stressed that the Armed Forces is focussed on continuing its counter-insurgency campaign against terrorist and their cohorts operating across the country.

He said,”The Armed Forces remains focussed and is continuing its counter-insurgency campaign against terrorist and their cohorts operating across the country. During the week under review, troops neutralised 109 and arrested 81 persons.

He added,”Additionally, troops arrested 6 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 43 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Six Hundred and Eighteen Million Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy Naira (N618,756,470.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 21 assorted weapons and 124 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 9 AK47 rifles, 5 fabricated rifles, 4 dane guns, 3 locally made pistols, 7 magazines, 97 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 22 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5 live cartridges, 3 baofeng radios, 4 vehicles, 6 motorcycles and 4 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 10 crude oil cooking ovens, 10 dugout pits, 12 boats, 4 storage tanks and 10 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 3 pumping machines, 12 speedboats, 20 drums, 2 motorcycles, one mobile phone and 4 vehicles among others. Troops recovered 631,709 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,140 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,250 litres of PMS.”

The DDMO assured that troops are sustaining the winning ways of ongoing operational engagements, urging citizens to

“Troops are sustaining the winning ways of ongoing operational engagements. Accordingly, citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces,” he stated.